The multi-talented Cardigan musician Rosalind Powell will sing for Extinction Rebellion at a home town gig on Saturday, 6 June (7pm).
The concert will take place at St Mary's Old School Hall, opposite St Mary’s Church.
The classically trained Cambridge University graduate composes and plays the piano, and also teacher piano, singing and music theory.
A different aspect of her musicianship will be heard on 6 June when she will perform a concert of her original alternative pop compositions.
This will feature a selection from all three of her albums.
Commenting on the Cardigan Extinction Rebellion fundraiser, Rosalind said: “Climate change and biodiversity loss are issues that I care deeply about, and I’m so pleased to be able to give my support through music.
“Our future is threatened by the climate and nature crises, but so many people are doing positive things to improve the situation and bring us hope, and I’m glad that this fundraiser will help towards that”.
Tickets can be bought on the door with a suggested price of £8, but those who cannot afford it can pay less. Teas, coffees and cakes will also be available.
It is shaping up to be a busy summer for Rosalind, who added: “I’ve been on 15 radio stations, I’ll be performing at the Llangollen Fringe event ‘Music Around Town’ in September, and I’m planning a tour of West Wales later this year.”
The 6 June concert is on the first day of Great Big Green Week, and weather permitting, the Cardigan Extinction Rebellion group will also be holding a street stall on Wednesday, 10 June to celebrate the week by giving away plants and seeds and information about gardening for wildlife.
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