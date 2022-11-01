Date set for fair’s return to Aberystwyth
THE annual funfair will return to Aberystwyth later this month for eight consecutive nights.
The Studt funfair, that has been visiting Aberystwyth since 1837, will start on Monday, 14 November and will run over consecutive nights until Monday, 21 November.
As last year, however, there will be no market this year during the funfair week.
Vernon Studt told the Cambrian News: “We are looking forward to returning to Aberystwyth later this month and are very proud that the fair has been visiting the town for the last 185 years.
“Thank you to Ceredigion County Council for their help as usual.”
The fair will begin at 4pm on weeknights and at 2pm over the weekend.
The road along Park Avenue will remain open throughout the eight days, with the fair ground pitching up in the car park near the Vale of Rheidol and Aberystwyth police station.
Before Aberystwyth, Studt Fair will visit Cardigan on Thursday, 10 November.
