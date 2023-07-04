The 16th annual Llanbedr Beer and Cider Festival will take place at Tŷ Mawr hotel, Llanbedr on Friday, 15 and Saturday, 16 September.
From 12pm to 11pm, a wide selection of Welsh real ales and ciders will be available.
Food will be available from the caterers, Costume Company of Corwen, providing hog roasts, burgers and more, and Sujays Jerk Pan Kitchen from Harlech providing authentic Caribbean street food.
Some fantastic and varied entertainment is lined up for both evenings with our local male voice choir (Côr Meibiôon Ardudwy) and Ben Twthill a’r Band on Friday. Dylan a Neil and Ratz Alley will be performing on Saturday.
The festival is organised and run entirely by volunteers. Entry prices for this year have been held at 2022 levels and all profits go to local good causes with over £45000 being distributed over the years.
Full details can be found on the website at llanbedrbeerfestival.co.uk