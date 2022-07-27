Deadline for McKellen award looms

In honour of such an inspirational man, the arts centre established the Ian McKellen Award, open to a young person between the ages of 16 and 25 who intends to continue their vocational training in the creative arts – including, but not limited to, theatre, dance and the visual arts. One award of £500 will be given annually to an individual who can demonstrate artistic promise and passion for their chosen art form, and who are in receipt of a place for study during the following academic year.