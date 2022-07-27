Deadline for McKellen award looms
APPLICATIONS for Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Sir Ian McKellen Award are now open.
When Sir Ian McKellen performed at the arts centre in February 2019, all the money raised from ticket sales and donations were kept safe to be used to support the venue’s work with young people.
In honour of such an inspirational man, the arts centre established the Ian McKellen Award, open to a young person between the ages of 16 and 25 who intends to continue their vocational training in the creative arts – including, but not limited to, theatre, dance and the visual arts. One award of £500 will be given annually to an individual who can demonstrate artistic promise and passion for their chosen art form, and who are in receipt of a place for study during the following academic year.
The deadline to apply for this year’s award is 5pm this Sunday, 31 July.
For any enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 01970 622888.
The 2021 winner, Osian Pearson, said: “Thanks to the Ian McKellen Award I was able to meet my tuition fees and attend a Masters degree in editing at the National Film and Television School, which is continually recognised as one of the best film schools in the world. With this financial support, I was able to fully commit to my studies and give each project my all. As a result, many of the films I edited during my studies have found success in numerous film festivals.”
