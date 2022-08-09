In short, CCSkills’ role as connector, trainer and influencer is needed now as much as it was then, probably more so. The UK’s cultural sector continues to face significant skills and workforce gaps. “Collaboration, alongside innovation and a degree of bravery is what’s needed now,” said Sarah. “The UKs creative talent is world-renowned, and I’m proud to work with people every day who are finding their part in that. We need to focus more on skills though – areas you might not think about like marketing, HR, digital development. These areas are vital for supporting the development of the sector – not only for creativity, but for the continued growth of the sector.”