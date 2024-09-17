The Senedd is to seek a debate with Natural Resources Wales over the future of three visitor centres in mid and north Wales - as a final decision is due next month.
Cafe and retail services at Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth and Ynyslas visitor centre are under threat as NRW looks to plug a £13 million budget gap.
An internal consultation on the future of the three sites and the retail and catering staff has now concluded and the final proposals will be presented to the NRW board in October.
The Senedd petition committee met on Monday to discuss two petitions calling for services at all three sites to be maintained.
The committee will now write to NRW to state that it will be seeking a debate on the impact closure would have and will keep the petition open until a final decision is made.
Giving an update on the situation, Natural Resources Wales told the Cambrian News: “Our consultation on the Case for Change proposals has now closed.
"We will now review the information received during the consultation to determine if any changes are needed, whilst still meeting our cost savings target.
"The final proposals will be presented to the NRW Board for consideration and approval in mid-October.”
Campaigners have come out in force in support of the three sites, with hundreds of cyclists, walkers and nature lovers congregating at Nant yr Arian last month calling for the site to be saved.
Elin Jones, MS for Ceredigion, described Nant yr Arian as one of those rare precious commodities that is important for locals and visitors.
She added: “The worst thing that could happen is that NRW mothball this site and these facilities.”
Speaking to the BBC this week, Ms Jones said NRW should either invest in its future or transfer it as a full asset.
The Cliff Railway in Aberystwyth, a charitable organisation, has declared an interest in running Nant yr Arian.
Elsie Grace from NRW said on the overall management of the sites: “There are no proposals for other changes. The sites themselves will remain open for walking and biking as they are currently, and services such as play areas, car parking and toilet provision will also continue to be available.”
In total 265 jobs have been put at risk of redundancy at Natural Resources Wales with 200 vacancies available.
A protest is planned for Saturday, 5 October at Coed y Brenin near Ganllwyd, Dolgellau.
Mountain bikers, walkers and anyone who loves the popular site is urged to come along from 2pm with a day of events planned to call on NRW bosses to keep the doors open.