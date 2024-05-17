From 1971-1974, Lord Sandford chaired a committee examining the future management of National Parks in England and Wales. It stated: “National Park Authorities can do much to reconcile public enjoyment with the preservation of natural beauty by good planning and management and the main emphasis must continue to be on this approach wherever possible. But even so, there will be situations where the two purposes are irreconcilable... Where this happens, priority must be given to the conservation of natural beauty.”