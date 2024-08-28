A MAJOR Aberystwyth road was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a person was hit by a train.
Transport for Wales has posted on social media: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth the line is blocked.
"Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or altered."
The A44 running from Morrisons roundabout to Llanbadarn Fawr was closed to traffic with emergency services attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said this evening: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a casualty on the train tracks between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth at 3.30pm. “Our officers are at scene and the road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident effectively, and reopened at about 4.25pm"
Network Rail says the railway line is expected to be closed until 6pm this evening 'whilst the emergency services carry out their work'.
British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.
More as we get it.