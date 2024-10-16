MOTORISTS are being asked to avoid the A470 between Llangurig and Llanidloes due to flooding.
Dyfed-Powys Police say there are currently delays on the stretch of road due to floods, adding: "Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey."
A yellow warning for heavy rain is in effect across large parts of Wales until 9pm tonight.
The Met Office says: "Areas of heavy rain are expected to develop and push north across the warning area. The first area of rain will continue north this morning, then a second area pushes northeastwards this afternoon before clearing during the evening
"Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a six hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.
“A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard."