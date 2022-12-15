Christmas and New Year's Eve are the perfect time to host a party for your friends and family.

Here are three recipes for some delicious canapés to serve and make sure everyone has an enjoyable, and tasty, time!

Swish Crackers

Swich Crackers
Ingredients

• 150g Primula Cheese – any flavour

• 20g Bresaola (or you can use Parma ham or salted ham)

• Sea salt flatbread crackers

• Handful of basil, chopped

• Chilli flakes

Method

• Spread a generous squeeze of Primula Cheese onto each cracker.

• Top with Bresaola, a sprinkle of chilli flakes and the chopped basil.

• Serve.

Tomato Pops

Tomato Pops
Ingredients

• Cherry tomatoes

• Primula Cheese – any flavour

• Chives

Method

• Cut the tops off your tomatoes with a sharp knife.

• Using a teaspoon, scoop the seeds from the centre.

• Squeeze your Primula Cheese into the tomatoes and place on a cocktail stick.

• Sprinkle with chives.

• Serve.

Cheese, Caramelised Onion and Thyme Puffs

Cheese, Caramelised Onion and Thyme Puffs
Ingredients

• 500g puff pastry

• 1 egg yolk

• 30g caramelised onion chutney

• 150g Primula Cheese with Ham

• 2 sprigs of thyme

Method

• Preheat your oven to 200°C and line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper.

• Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut 12 x 6cm pieces then cut a smaller circle in the centre to make a ring. Stack the rings on the circles you have left.

• Brush the pastry with egg yolk and bake in the oven for around 20 minutes.

• Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

• Fill the centre of each puff with the chutney and a swirl of Primula Cheese.

• Serve.