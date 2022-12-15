Christmas and New Year's Eve are the perfect time to host a party for your friends and family.
Here are three recipes for some delicious canapés to serve and make sure everyone has an enjoyable, and tasty, time!
Swish Crackers
Ingredients
• 150g Primula Cheese – any flavour
• 20g Bresaola (or you can use Parma ham or salted ham)
• Sea salt flatbread crackers
• Handful of basil, chopped
• Chilli flakes
Method
• Spread a generous squeeze of Primula Cheese onto each cracker.
• Top with Bresaola, a sprinkle of chilli flakes and the chopped basil.
• Serve.
Tomato Pops
Ingredients
• Cherry tomatoes
• Primula Cheese – any flavour
• Chives
Method
• Cut the tops off your tomatoes with a sharp knife.
• Using a teaspoon, scoop the seeds from the centre.
• Squeeze your Primula Cheese into the tomatoes and place on a cocktail stick.
• Sprinkle with chives.
• Serve.
Cheese, Caramelised Onion and Thyme Puffs
Ingredients
• 500g puff pastry
• 1 egg yolk
• 30g caramelised onion chutney
• 150g Primula Cheese with Ham
• 2 sprigs of thyme
Method
• Preheat your oven to 200°C and line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper.
• Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut 12 x 6cm pieces then cut a smaller circle in the centre to make a ring. Stack the rings on the circles you have left.
• Brush the pastry with egg yolk and bake in the oven for around 20 minutes.
• Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
• Fill the centre of each puff with the chutney and a swirl of Primula Cheese.
• Serve.