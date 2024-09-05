Bala Lake Railway has finally been given permission to extend.
When a previous planning application for the extension to the railway was refused in April 2023, the main concern was that an increase in visitors to Bala it would overload its wastewater treatment works, resulting in an increase in the phosphates being discharged into the river Dee.
Dŵr Cymru offered the railway hope last September when they said an Asset Management Plan would enable an increase in organic loading and there was capacity to accept additional phosphate from the proposed development.
On Wednesday, 4 September, Snowdonia National Park granted planning permission for the extension of the Bala Lake Railway from its current remote terminus at Pen y Bont, to a new location just off the high street in the centre of the town, after more than 10 years of speculative work to extend the railway.
“The dream of being able to build the railway into Bala became a reality,” the railway said on Wednesday.
“Having overcome the disappointment of being refused last year the team, staff and volunteers are enjoying the sweet smell of success in achieving this major leap forward in now being able to realise that ambition.
“While the permission comes with raft of conditions which have to be satisfied before work commences, it is exciting to know that this is now definitely going to happen.”
Bala Lake Railway Trust chairman, Julian Birley BEM, said Wednesday was “a very exciting day here in Wales and we would all like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us both financially and morally in something that until now was completely speculative”.
He added: “Without that support this would all still be and remain a dream.
“That belief in us and the project is what kept us all going and we will never forget that.”
The extension to the Llyn Tegid narrow gauge railway could benefit local businesses with a potential increase of around 40-60,000 more passengers spending money in the area.
The extension includes 1200m of railway track, the installation of a level crossing, erection of new station building, ancillary engine and carriage building, signal box and associated development on land at Bala.
The railway operates the 7.2km long heritage railway between the village of Llanuwchllyn and the existing station at Pen y Bont, to the south west of the town of Bala.
The proposed development comprises of a 1.2km extension to the existing railway line from Pen y Bont Station to a new terminus station developed in Bala town centre.
A planning officer said the proposal could “bring a new tourist attraction that would be of benefit to the town of Bala and surrounding area”.
Speaking at the planning meeting, three minutes Mr Birley said last April’s rejected application was “an immense disappointment” but they were determined to resolve issues and resubmit.
“Our current station on the outskirts of Bala does not serve the town well and is hampered by the lack of parking and amenities,” he added.
“This extension to bring the railway into the heart of the town, just off the High Street and opposite an underutilised council car park will bring huge benefits to the people and businesses of Bala, as well as resolving our current issues.
“A new station building will provide Bala and the railway with a high quality building befitting the town.”
He said fundraising by the railway brought in £1.6m from all over Wales, the UK and the world.
“Last year’s refusal was an immense disappointment, but we feel a great obligation to the town and all those who continue to support the project and believe so strongly in what we are doing to deliver it,” he added.
“Bala has been forgotten when it comes to economic development, and is desperate for local investment, our project is a vital step towards achieving that.”
He disputed concerns that the development would mean “hordes of visitors coming over the mountains” overloading the infrastructure.
They couldn’t be more wrong, he said. The tourists are already here but many contribute little or nothing to the economy of the town or surrounding area.
He added: “We can’t stop them coming so we have to up the level of product we offer to encourage them to spend money during their visit.
“To support this project would send out the message that Bala and this part of Gwynedd has not been ignored and forgotten and can and will have a bright sustainable future worth investment.”