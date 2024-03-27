Gwynedd businesses and organisations are thrilled to have been put on the board of MONOPOLY: Eryri Edition.
Among those included in the new version of the game are the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways, Purple Moose, Zip World, Harlech Castle, Tŷ Gobaith and Portmeirion.
The game was launched at Portmeirion on Thursday, 21 March and features bespoke property spaces and cards.
The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways features on the cover of the box, the montage in the middle of the board, gets a mention in one of the ‘Chance’ cards and also has its own tile on the board itself
Replacing Mayfair, the game’s top-ranking space, is Yr Wyddfa, the highest mountain in Wales and England, and a tourist magnet for north Wales, attracting millions of visitors each year. Old Kent Road is Ty Hyll (The Ugly House).
“The response from the public to MONOPOLY: Eryri Edition has been overwhelming,” says Yasmin East, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK.
“A very big thank you to everyone who sent in nominations and congratulations to everyone featured in the game.”
In addition to the bespoke squares, all of the tokens are customised, replacing the traditional ones with a Carneddau pony, a campervan, a sleeping dragon, hiking boots, a castle tower, and a train car. The Chance and Community Chest cards are bespoke as well. One card says, ‘You have won second prize in a Sheepdog trialling contest,’ replacing the ‘beauty contest’ card from the classic MONOPOLY original. Whilst another penalises players, saying: ‘You’ve been caught wild camping in the National Park!’
Angharad Davies, Head of Care at Tŷ Gobaith said: “It’s a real honour for us to have made it on to the board.
“Knowing we were voted on by the public is a real testament to the hard work of all our staff in providing care to seriously ill children and their families in the area.
“We have our own little piece of history now and it’s a great way to mark our 20th year.”
MONOPOLY: Eryri Edition is available in some shops and online now.