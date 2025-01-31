There are fears for the future of a prominent Tywyn landmark once frequented by The Beatles’ John Lennon.
The Cambrian News has been contacted by concerned residents who hear the Corbett Hotel in Tywyn has been condemned and will be demolished.
“You are probably aware of this very sad saga,” one added. “It has been on-going for the last 12-15 years.”
Calls have been made for years to save the iconic building.
The Georgian, Grade II listed building, once visited by Lennon, is steeped in history, but locals are dismayed that it has lain empty for years.
A petition set-up in 2020 by Glyn Evans calling for the council to make a compulsory purchase order for the hotel amassed 1,816 signatures. Two years later, the building remained empty and Mike Clift contacted the Cambrian News saying how much he would like to see hotel building return to its former glory.
“I want it to be restored,” he told the Cambrian News in July 2022. “It’s a listed building and it’s important to the town. It’s for the council to take action against the owner to get something done.”
Responding to rumours that the building has been condemned, Gwynedd Council said: “Whilst the structural assessment of the Corbett Arms Hotel building is ongoing, the council’s Building Control Service has taken immediate action following concerns reported by the public that the condition of the building had deteriorated and that it may pose a danger to the public.
“We have served notices under Section 78 (dangerous buildings) of the Building Act 1984 and a further assessment of the condition of the building has resulted in the Council having to take further steps to ensure the safety of the public.”
We asked the council for clarification about those further steps but they had nothing to add.