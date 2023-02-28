A CEREDIGION woman has been appointed the new chair of the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales.
Fluent Welsh speaker Denise Lewis Poulton was born in Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn and received her education at Llandysul Grammar School and King’s College, University of London.
In her new role, she will oversee the awarding of up to £10 million each year in grants to heritage projects across Wales.
She is currently a non-executive director of S4C.
Andrew White, Wales director for the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “This is great news for Wales and for Welsh heritage.”