Also during the past year, the Centre has benefited from grants from the Mid Wales Community Energy Trust (‘Windfall’). These paid for thermal curtains and for secondary glazing. As well as improving the acoustics and aesthetics of the Hall, these measures will cut down the amount of oil needed to heat the building. Together with the free solar electricity, these improvements allow the Centre to keep hire charges affordable and to reduce climate-damaging emissions. Windfall supports this kind of project throughout Montgomeryshire, in turn obtaining its funds from wind developers, particularly Amegni – owners of Carno Wind Farm.