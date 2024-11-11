People using Derwenlas Community Centre are enjoying improvements made over the past year and are looking forward to more.
The Rotary Club of Machynlleth has helped to pay for the removal of rubble and other debris that had accumulated in the car park and at the back of the property.
As well as improving the parking area, this will lead to the area behind the village hall becoming a much more safe, attractive and useful space for the community and other users of the centre.
Volunteers got together recently to tackle the overgrown vegetation.
A small grant from the Social Farms and Gardens ‘Tyfu Powys’ project paid for tools and refreshments for this event. This source of funding will also be providing equipment such as raised planters and benches, for gardening and leisure on the site. This money is from UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund through Powys County Council.
Meanwhile, a Shared Prosperity Fund grant administered by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) paid for Smart Energy Systems of Machynlleth to install a 7.6kWp solar array on the Shelter behind the hall, together with a battery.
Also during the past year, the Centre has benefited from grants from the Mid Wales Community Energy Trust (‘Windfall’). These paid for thermal curtains and for secondary glazing. As well as improving the acoustics and aesthetics of the Hall, these measures will cut down the amount of oil needed to heat the building. Together with the free solar electricity, these improvements allow the Centre to keep hire charges affordable and to reduce climate-damaging emissions. Windfall supports this kind of project throughout Montgomeryshire, in turn obtaining its funds from wind developers, particularly Amegni – owners of Carno Wind Farm.
Judith Alfrey, Chair of Derwenlas Community Centre said: “We are very grateful for all the support we’ve received, which is helping us make our community centre an even more welcoming place, as well as a more sustainable one. We are delighted with all the improvements we’ve been able to make inside the hall, and now we’re looking forward to putting our outdoor space to good use too.”