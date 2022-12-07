Letter to the Editor: Over the summer I thought it was an amazing thing for Ceredigion County Council to employ somebody to be a street pirate in both New Quay and Aberaeron. I do believe the council employed the actor from April to the end of October.
I, like many others, believed that this innovation brought a positive air in particular to New Quay, and the actor has been deeply missed.
Will he return in 2023? I spoke to a couple and their children in New Quay recently, who were disappointed that the pirate called James wasn’t there. I said he had sailed away in search of new bounty.
John Lawrence,
New Quay