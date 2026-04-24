Staff at a Ceredigion distillery took part in a helicopter half marathon to raise funds for a lifesaving charity.
Members of In the Welsh Wind Distillery tied up their laces to raise over £1,800 for the Wales Air Ambulance as its chosen charity of the year for 2025.
The distillery team joined forces with the public and a running club and ran 13.68 miles around the distillery in Cardigan. The mileage was chosen as the Wales Air Ambulance helicopters are 13.68 meters long.
The successful event also saw members of the public take part, by either running or walking the half marathon by completing 42 laps of the track.
Ellen Wakelam, Chief Executive of In the Welsh Wind Distillery, said: “The amount of support we had from the community was incredible. A combined team of runners from various locations in Wales representing Mentera, Cywain and Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod came along as did a group from our local printers, EL Jones.
“One of our local personal trainers, Gwenith Evans brought one of her evening client groups along and Cardigan Running Club members really pulled out the stops, with 16 runners coming along throughout the afternoon and evening.
“We are so proud that as a small team we managed to raise over £1,800 for the Wales Air Ambulance.”
Staff at the distillery know firsthand how important the service is to the people of Wales after several close family members and friends needed the help of the Wales Air Ambulance, which ‘made all the difference to their successful recovery’.
Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Coordinator, Emily Bell, said: “A huge thank you to everyone at In the Welsh Wind Distillery who raised an incredible amount of money for our charity.”
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