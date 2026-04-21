Wales Air Ambulance Charity is asking for support to help keep its lifesaving helicopters flying, after facing a significant increase in aviation fuel costs linked to the war in the Middle East.
Even if the conflict in the Middle East were to end in the coming days, the Charity would still face additional costs in the region of £50,000 due to sustained increases in aviation fuel prices.
Wales Air Ambulance pilot, Captain James Gardiner, said: “Every time we take off, we know someone on the ground is relying on us during one of the worst moments of their life. Fuel isn’t just a cost for us – it’s what allows us to take our A&E-standard care to patients, wherever they are in Wales, and then take them to the most appropriate specialist care centre for their needs.
“When fuel prices rise this sharply, it has a real impact.”
Dr Barnes said: “The war in the Middle East has created an unexpected and, we hope, temporary challenge. Rising fuel costs are a serious issue for air ambulance charities across the UK and reflect global factors beyond our control.
“Global fuel markets do not respond instantly to geopolitical change, and we anticipate that any reduction in costs following the end of the war would be gradual and spread over a prolonged period. This means the financial impact on the charity would continue well beyond the immediate end of the conflict.
“When someone’s life is at risk, our crews must be ready to fly, no matter the distance or the time of day.
“While we carefully manage these increases, we are also asking supporters, if they are able, to help us mitigate this exceptional rise in fuel costs.”
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