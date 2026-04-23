Singers are needed for a performance of Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’.
A new arrangement commissioned in 2025 will be performed next February by the choir, Charity Voices, accompanied by Aberystwyth Silver Band.
Charity Voices’ February performance in Aberaeron supporting Wales Air Ambulance. Next year’s chosen charity is HAHAV.
Llanon-based musician Iain Sloan will conduct ‘The Armed Man’.
The band will also play some individual items under MD, Graham Brand.
There will be at least one rehearsal prior to the weekend.
The performance weekend will involve morning and afternoon rehearsals on 27 February followed by the concert at 2.30 pm on 28 February in St Padarn’s Church, Llanbadarn Fawr.
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