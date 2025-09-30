If you’re planning a construction project, even installing a new boiler of flue, do you know if you need planning permission?
If your unsure, better to check with a profession or seek guidance from your council. They offer guidance on seeking planning permission on their websites, and the Welsh Government too also offers advice on what does or doesn’t need planning permission.
The rule of thumb, however, is check and double check to make sure.
It’s also important that you are aware of what’s being allowed in your neighbourhood. The easiest way to do this is to visit it UK public notice portal https//:publicnoticeportal.uk and simply enter your postcode. The UK Government is planning to remove the requirement to public public notices from newspapers, meaning you may be left in the dark about what’s happening in your locality.
Most councils offer advice on how to apply for planning permission on their websites, and offer information on what projects need what type of permission.
According to Gwynedd Council, you will need planning permission if you want to alter a building, piece of land or a permanent structure (such as a wall) and you need to carry out building work to do it. You will also need planning permission if your work will change the way the building or land is used.
You will usually need planning permission to:
- build a new building
- extend or alter an existing building
- make changes to the way a building is used, for example turning a house into flats or making an industrial building into a home
- undertake engineering work or other works, such as sewerage
- demolish a building or structure
- carry out work on a listed building
- carry out work in a conservation area
- carry out work on protected trees or trees in a conservation area
- build new agricultural buildings.
There are some minor improvements, alterations and extensions you can make to your house that you don’t need planning permission for. These can include construction of some types of porch, glass conservatories under a certain size and also some internal changes.
Even if your changing your boiler or flue, the Welsh Government advises, you might need planning permission. is not normally required for installation or replacement of a boiler or heating system if all the work is internal, though if you live in a listed building you should check with your local planning authority.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.