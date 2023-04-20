Letter to the Editor: The idea of doctors striking is terrible.
To put patients in danger is totally against their promise to care for patients.The National Health Service should have in place special negotiations for doctors’ pay and go by their experience.P
ay increases should be automatic.
Doctors and nurses should be a special case. The same should apply for other pillars of society such as nurses, police and fire fighters ,and other essential services.
This would mean a more stable society,that is unable to hold the nation to ransom.After all they are worth their weight in gold.
Jean Miles, Harlech
Editor’s note: We have enough to worry about what’s happening to the NHS in Wales. Those doctors are striking in England.