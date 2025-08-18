A veterinary practice in Tywyn, Gwynedd is warning people to take care following the death of a dog.
Williams Veterinary Surgeons issued the appeal on Facebook.
The post on Saturday, 16 August said: “Please be aware. Yesterday we had a very sad, fatal, case of a suspected toxicity after eating or being exposed to something poisonous possibly on the Broadwater where the dog was walked in Tywyn.
“The dog’s owners have very kindly given us permission to share these details to make other owners aware. Please keep a very close eye on your dogs if walking in that area, and if you see anything suspicious please let us know as it might help us get some answers for this family.”
