A dog has been rescued from the side of a cliff where it was stuck - for 12 days.
The pup, named Peppa, was wedged on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd.
The coastguard was notified after a fisherman and two coastal path walkers spotted her.
Peppa had been reported missing by her owners on 12 August 12, 12 days before the "long and difficult" rescue.
Aberdaron, Abersoch and Criccieth Coastguard rescue teams worked together with the Porthdinllaen RNLI to carry out the dramatic operation.
Pictures of the ordeal show a Coastguard helicopter overseeing the rescue team scaling the rocky cliff to reach Peppa.
The team was informed that a dog had been missing and matched Peppa to the description - helped by her unusual pink collar.
The "lucky dog" was handed over to friends of her owners to be reunited.
She is said to be doing "incredibly well considering her ordeal".