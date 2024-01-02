A DOG found in a Carmarthenshire home overrun with animals has found a forever home after undergoing a dramatic transformation.
Ruby was sedated by vets to remove her matted fur which weighed one kilogram.
When Ruby woke up after being sedated to remove her severely matted and faeces uncrusted fur - she was in the loving arms of Jayne Johns.
Practice support manager at Maes Glas Vets, Jayne has fostered countless dogs and has also rehomed dogs from puppy farms rescued by the RSPCA and other charities.
When she was called upon to see if she could foster a dog by RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Cooper Jayne immediately said yes.
The dog had been rescued along with many others - from a home in South Wales.
She was found in a cage, and her fur was so matted and encrusted with faeces RSPCA inspectors couldn’t tell what breed she was or if she was male or female. She also didn’t have a name.
She was taken to the veterinary practice where Jayne works and although she was not working that day within a few hours she was holding her - now named Ruby Bish Fingers - in her arms.
Jayne, who lives in Kenfig Hill, said: “I took her home after just a few hours. She was in a right state. It was around 4/5pm that day when I went to get her after being rescued earlier that day by the RSPCA inspectors.”
Ruby had to be sedated for her fur to be cut off. It was uncrusted with faeces - and after it was removed it weighed around a kilogram. She was also covered in fleas.
“Her feet were bound so right, they were worried her feet would come off with it,” said Jayne. “She was also so matted they had to use a scalpel rather than clippers.
“They took everything off, gave her a flea bath, dried her, and put her in a jumper to keep her warm. By the time she woke up from the sedation she was in my arms.”
That first evening when Jayne took Ruby home - she kept a close eye on her.
“I put her in a crate as I thought she may feel safer in this as I knew she had been kept in a cage,” said Jayne. “I couldn’t sleep that night and I would watch her on the monitor. She didn’t sleep that night either. I could see her just looking around. She didn’t make a noise at all.”
Ruby also had issues with her back legs initially - thought to be from living in a cage for long periods - but after some TLC with Jayne and time - her legs became stronger.
When Jayne first met Ruby - which is over a year ago now - she said she just knew she wanted Ruby to be a permanent member of the family.
“I knew she had been signed over to the RSPCA, so I knew straight away that I wanted to adopt her officially,” she said.
“She just looked into my soul and I just knew. I just love her so much. I feel so emotional about the whole situation having seen the state of her and the situation of the others - and seeing how she is now.”
Although Ruby is now very happy in her loving home - she is still weary of people and situations.
“She is a little bit broken,” said Jayne. She is still really weary. “I just think we keep her clean, fed, watered, loved and she plays - and I just don’t understand how people can do that with animals.
“When we spayed her and got her the dental treatment she needed they estimated she was aged between two and three. She can be quiet but she can also zoom about too!”
Ruby was rescued along with 47 other dogs from a property - with the two people responsible for her not meeting their needs - along with a cat - in several ways and also admitted to causing suffering to a number of dogs.
Two people pleaded guilty to four offences under the Animal Welfare Act they were handed a 15 week custody sentence suspended for nine months. They were also ordered to carry out 15 days RAR and 50 hours of unpaid work. They were also disqualified from keeping all animals for five years and were each ordered to pay £400 each.
RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Cooper said: “Ruby is just the cutest dog ever and I’m delighted she has found her forever home with the most amazing person.
“Jayne is such a dedicated fosterer and we really appreciate everything she does for us and those rescued animals in need she takes in who desperately need a safe home environment.
“Ruby’s rescue will be one of those cases in which I will never forget. When we first saw her she was in a house full of dogs - with many of them being kept in cages. There was faeces and urine everywhere.
“Ruby was found in a cage and when we took her out, we couldn’t tell what breed she was - or even if she was male or female due to her severe matted fur.
“We’d very much like to thank Maes Glas Vets for their help in treating many of the dogs involved in this case.”