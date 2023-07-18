Rescue dogs in Aberystwyth will benefit from the generosity of the public following the success of this year’s fundraiser.
The annual Hector’s Dog Show, held last month at the Oswestry Showground, has raised over £3,000. The money will be used to help the work of Hector’s Greyhound Rescue, which operates across Wales and Shropshire.
Dogs of all breeds - not just greyhounds - joined their owners in Oswestry to peruse the stalls selling their wares, and to join in the fun categories at the dog show itself.
Charity founder Hayley Bradley (pictured) said the event had a great atmosphere and she was particularly grateful for all the support in the current economic climate.
“I know it’s tough times for a lot of people. Thank you so much for helping our dogs and our work,” she said.
The day before the show Hayley opened the doors of Hector’s to four more greyhounds in need of rescue – one of whom had a broken hock that had not received treatment.
“Our work never ends,” Hayley added. “We will always welcome dogs who need our help.”