Dolgellau author Rachel Grosvenor has launched her debut novel.
The gorgeous House of Books and Friends was the venue for the launch of her fantasy debut, The Finery.
Included in The Guardian’s round-up of the best recent fantasy and science fiction releases, this ‘whimsical, gently satirical fantasy’ sees its elderly heroine take on the might of an authoritarian regime, The Finery.
Wendowleen Cripcot (that’s Professor Cripcot to you) is “not the usual retiree”.
The living embodiment of ‘life in the old bird yet’, this feisty centenarian is set to be the most unusual heroine of the year.
With nods to today’s politics, protest in Finer Bay is curtailed and Wendowleen rails against the Finery’s version of the bedroom tax.
Determined to drive the elderly professor from her home, the Director and his officials find they may have bitten off more than they can chew...
Often humorous and sardonic, this new entry to the fantasy publishing world is a bit different and likely to appeal beyond the usual fantasy audience.
In conversation with publisher Isabelle Kenyon of Fly On The Wall Press, Rachel advised we respect our elders: “Wendowleen is a kick-ass character, even at over 100 years old. Don’t mess with her!”
Readers will find Wendowleen endearing, but with sharp edges – a bit like her Wolf companion.
The book can be found in all good bookshops.