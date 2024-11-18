Dolgellau Christmas lights will be switched on by a local celebrity.
Organisers, who have not named the star, said the lights will be switched on as part of the Christmas Festival (Gwyl Nadolig) on Friday, 29 November.
The local shops will be open and there will be entertainment throughout the evening in Eldon Square with a circus artiste, children's choir, Santa's Grotto and craft market.
There will also be an organ concert in St Mary's Church and then a disco in Ty Siamas.
“Merry Christmas everyone,” an event spokesperson said.