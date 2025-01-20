Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor lecturer Iestyn Worth has been appointed by the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol as their subject specialist in construction.
Iestyn, who teaches plumbing at the CaMDA campus in Dolgellau, will carry out research aimed at enhancing Welsh-language education provision in the sector.
Iestyn's role focuses on detailed research into the availability of Welsh medium and bilingual resources to support the delivery of current qualifications, focusing on plumbing, plastering and brickwork.
He is tasked with evaluating the suitability of existing resources, and identifying gaps to ensure learners benefit from education that meets their bilingual needs.
Iestyn said: “Towards the end of the 2023/24 academic year I applied for this role, which focuses on advancing bilingualism and Welsh-language provision in construction.
“This role aligns closely with my research for my MA in Education Studies, in which I am exploring the challenges faced by further education lecturers when preparing and delivering bilingual lectures.
“As someone who’s passionate about the Welsh language, I saw this as an opportunity to contribute positively to its development in further education across Wales.”
Iestyn has worked as a lecturer at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor for more than eight years, and will perform his Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol role outside of his teaching hours.
His key responsibilities in the role include consulting with lecturers across Wales, analysing resources for their suitability for Welsh-medium and bilingual provision, mapping resources linked to previous qualifications and identifying areas for development, and producing a final report with recommendations to support the development of bilingual and Welsh-medium curriculum resources.
Iestyn’s findings will provide the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol with evidence-based recommendations to ensure educational resources meet learners' needs, and will be used to support funding applications to the Welsh Government if required.
The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol creates and promotes training and study opportunities in Welsh by working with further education colleges, schools, universities, apprenticeship providers and employers.
The Coleg inspires and encourages everyone to use their Welsh-language skills, with the aim of creating a bilingual workforce, including the education workforce.