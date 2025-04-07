Two pieces of equipment in a park in Gwynedd have been refurbished.
Visitors to Dolgellau Park, which is administered by Dolgellau Partnership, have been unable to use The Cableway and the Hurricane, but now they are back in use.
John Lewis, treasurer of Dolgellau Partnership, said: “Visitors to Dolgellau Park will be pleased that two of the favourite pieces of recreational equipment on hand have now at last been refurbished and are ready to provide fun and excitement again.
“The Cableway and the Hurricane swings are back to full working order thanks in turn to ACTIF North Wales Enabling Fund, for providing financial assistance to Dolgellau Partnership, Park Group volunteers who administer the running and upkeep of the park.”