Gwynedd police are appealing for information about a woman missing from the Dolgellau.
NWP Gwynedd South say they “have concerns for Helen” who is described as 5ft 4 with brown/ginger hair.
“Helen is possibly wearing a black coat and carrying a burgundy rucksack,” a police spokesperson said.
“She was last seen at approximately 11pm last night (Sunday).”
If you have seen Helen, or have information to help police find her, please contact them via their live webchat online or on 101 quoting reference Q144063.