An investigation has been launched into reports that a pine marten has been illegally held captive in Gwynedd.
On Thursday, 3 October, officers of the NWP Rural Crime Team attended a property in Dolgellau with volunteers from Wildlife Trust and seized the small animal under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
“Enquiries are continuing”, an NWP Rural Crime Team spokesperson said.
“The pine marten is protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.
“Their population in north Wales is fragmented and small, and they are mainly found in Scotland, particularly in the Highlands, and Ireland.
“Mostly chestnut-brown in colour, the pine marten has a characteristic pale yellow 'bib' on its chin and throat, and has a long, bushy tail.”