Dolgellau shops got a temporary makeover when a film crew descended on the town last week.
Local councillor Linda Morgan shared photographs and videos of the shop front transformations online, explaining that filming was taking place for a TV series called ‘Deadpoint’.
Cllr Morgan told the ‘Cambrian News’ that “it was great and very exciting” to see the new shop fronts and watch the crew filming in town.
“The film crew was well organised, with minimal of disruption to traffic,” she added.
“There were very tidy and everything was back to normal quite quickly.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the series next year.
“It was nice to see the town busy on a Sunday and the film crew had total respect for the town.”
