Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) paid out clinical negligence claims amounting to £22,847,718 last year.
It also paid £295,539 in “financial redress” claims to patients, with £42,300 of offers still waiting to be accepted.
The figures are in a report to be discussed on 23 September.
Although not the highest number, birth injury claims accounted for the board’s largest settlement amounts, the report states.
The health board has a duty to consider its legal responsibility if there has been allegations of harm made within a complaint, or a patient safety incident has resulted in moderate harm, severe harm or a death.
“Redress” for the incident can include anything from a full explanation of what happened, an apology, an offer to provide care or treatment (where appropriate), a report on action which has been, or will be, taken to prevent similar cases arising, and/or financial compensation.
During 2024-25 BCUHB made 40 offers of financial redress which were accepted, totalling £295,539. Seven other offers were made but are still waiting to be accepted, totalling £42,300.
The board has also issued 11 redress apologies (without financial redress), nine cases were removed from redress to continue as clinical negligence claims, one was concluded, denying liability following an expert report, and 15 independent clinical experts were instructed as part of the redress process.
The report explains if investigations are unable to come to a conclusion internally, independent clinical experts are instructed.
They work with the complainant or their representative to provide a report on the extent of the harm and/or the patient’s condition and prognosis, as a result of the breach of duty.
The expert reports are used to determine “an appropriate offer of redress”.
The report noted each matter settled as a redress case instead of a clinical negligence claim saves BCUHB “a significant amount in legal costs as well as providing patients with a quicker resolution”.
This year there has been 313 clinical negligence claims and 45 personal injury claims.
The total amount paid out during 2024/25 for clinical negligence amounted to £22,847,718. For personal injury, the sum was £259,907. This included damages, claimant’s costs and defence costs for all claims.
Throughout 2024-25, the BCUHB report also says some “trends” are noted within the claims, including claims brought in relation to alleged failed “treatment/procedures”. Failures in relation to “assessment/investigation/diagnosis” continues to be the highest category types received for clinical negligence claims.
For personal injury claims, the trend continued to be slips and trips and violence/aggression manual handling matters.
The most frequently occurring specialties seen in clinical negligence cases continues to be emergency departments, obstetrics, gynaecology, surgery and trauma & orthopaedics.
The report stated: “The number of matters occurring in the emergency department has increased, which is likely to be associated with pressures seen in unscheduled care settings.
“Although not the highest in number, birth injury claims account for the largest settlement amounts paid for clinical negligence claims.”
