A project has launched, offering fully funded ‘green’ training to individuals and businesses on Anglesey and Gwynedd to take practical steps towards a low carbon future.
The Employer Green Skills SPF Transitional Project, run by Busnes@LlandrilloMenai until March 2026, aims to support 90 companies in Gwynedd.
Designed to build on the success of previous projects Net Sero Gwynedd and Employer Skills North Wales, the new project allows Busnes@LlandrilloMenai to continue to provide fully funded, specialist ‘green’ and associated training, such as retrofit, renewables and air and ground source heating.
The training aims to support small companies and tradespeople to offer new services and become part of supply chains supporting carbon reduction in housing and construction.
The project will also fund associated business and management skills, such as Prince2 Project Management, CIM Marketing Courses and micro learning modules in a range of business skills.
Iona Wyn Jones, a Grŵp Llandrillo Menai business development adviser, will manage the project and experts from Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and CIST (Centre for Infrastructure Skills and Technology) will deliver the specialists training.
Training will be held at Canolfan CIST Llangefni, Tŷ Gwyrddfai, Penygroes, near Caernarfon and Llwyn Brain, Bangor, with limited online provision. Email [email protected].
“This project is about helping people and businesses take practical steps towards a low carbon future,” said Gwenllian Roberts, executive director of commercial development at Busnes@LlandrilloMenai.
“We know demand for green skills is growing quickly and we want to ensure that local employers are not only prepared, but confident to take on the work. By offering fully funded training in areas like retrofit, renewables and project management, we are supporting small businesses to grow, adapt and continue serving their communities.
“It’s about providing the right skills, in the right place, at the right time, so that our local economy can thrive in a changing world.”
