Ground-breaking technology is being trialled in Dolgellau to allow patients to get medication when pharmacies are closed.
The REMEDY machine is a joint project between Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Bangor University, in collaboration with the manufacturer and supplier and Oxford University.
People who contact NHS 111 out of hours and require medication urgently in Dolgellau and the surrounding can collect it from the machine outside Dolgellau Hospital.
Dr Adam Mackridge, Strategic Lead for Community Pharmacy at Betsi said: “The patient is provided with a unique code and is then able to access their medication from the machine at their community hospital.
“It is very simple and will be a huge benefit to the population in the Dolgellau area who are a considerable distance from other services, particularly on weekends and evenings.
“This is a really positive collaboration between ourselves and Bangor University in exploring innovation to try to help improve equity of medicines access and reduce health inequalities.”
This trial, funded by Health Care Research Wales, will run for two years and, alongside Dr Mackridge, is being led by Dr Rebecca Payne and Prof Dyfrig Hughes.
Dr Payne said: “It’s fantastic to see North Wales leading the way, developing cutting edge technology which can make a real difference to patients, particularly those in rural areas like Dolgellau.”
Professor Hughes, Director of Research at Bangor University’s North Wales Medical School, added: “Making medicines more accessible to patients is essential to reducing pressures on out-of-hours and emergency services. Our study will evaluate whether the machine represents good value for money, given the need to scrutinise healthcare investments.”
Michael Bowdery, Head of Programmes and Joint Interim Director at Health and Care Research Wales, said: “We are once again pleased to be able to provide funding for a range of personal and project awards.”