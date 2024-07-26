A Llanrhystud florist has scooped a number of awards at this year's Royal Welsh Show.
Donald Morgan of Blodau'r Bedol in Llanrhystud who is a member of the business club and president of Aberystwyth and district floral society, had a fantastic selection of wins at the show, held in Llanelwedd.
He gained nine place cards out of 10 exhibits plus and won the marquis of Anglesey perpetual Trophy.
Donald is pictured next to his exhibit, Southern Hemishpere (left), alongside colleague and friend, Ann Jones, creating there flower market design (top right) and recieving the Marquis of Anglesey Perpetual Cup from lady president Mrs Brenda Jenkins.