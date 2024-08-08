An affordable housing scheme on a former Bangor infant school site could “contribute” to the city centre’s affordable housing needs.
Gwynedd planners approved a proposal to develop council homes at Ysgol Babanod Coed Mawr.
The former school is in a residential area between Caernarfon Road and Penrhos Road.
Also known as Coed Mawr Infant School, it closed in 2018 as part of a £12.7 million investment into primary education in Bangor.
Gwynedd’s planning committee agreed on 29 July to a full application to erect intermediate affordable dwellings on the site, together with associated works.
The proposal was approved in April 2023 but adaptions to allow changes in the design to “respond to draining requirements” meant the layout of the development changed.
Permission had to be sought again, however, the only difference between the plans was “the change to the site’s arrangement to facilitate an amended surface water drainage system”.
There was no change to the number of units or tenure method for the proposed housing.
The application was made by Rhys Carden for Gwynedd Council through agent Jamie Bradshaw of Owen Devenport.
Planning reports note the development would not create “oppressive structures” and would “not entail overlooking and significant loss of privacy at the expense of the amenities of nearby occupants”.
A public consultation saw notices posted on site and in the press, and nearby residents had been informed. Correspondence was received “expressing support”.
Welsh Water offered observations regarding the need to protect sewerage and water and provided “specific guidance” for the applicants.
Public protection officers also felt construction work “could cause noise and dust problems to nearby residents”.
They requested “conditions to manage working hours and ensure a detailed plan to manage dust, noise and vibration as a result of the construction work before starting work on the site”.
The planning office felt “the proposal, as submitted, would
improve the visual appearance of the site which is currently dormant”.
“Furthermore, it is believed that the fact that 100 per cent of the proposed residential dwellings would be affordable and respond to the identified needs of the community, means that this plan would contribute significantly to the city centre’s affordable housing needs.”
It stated “no substantial harmful impact was identified that is contrary to local planning policy and relevant national advice”.
The plan was believed to be “acceptable subject to including relevant conditions” and was recommended for approval, passing with 10 votes in support.