A kind double donation will help to save lives after a caravan park donated funds they raised towards a defibrillator to the Wales Air Ambulance.
The residents from Erwbarfe Farm Caravan Park raised £1,300 towards a defibrillator for the caravan park.
However, Alun and Shan Jenkins, who ran Two Hoots Café at Devil’s Bridge, kindly gifted the park with a defibrillator.
The tea rooms closed its doors last year, after 34 successful years.
Following the donation the residents then decided that they wanted to donate the £1,300 to the lifesaving charity.
During the recent sunny bank holiday weekend, the residents officially launched the park defibrillator with a traditional afternoon tea, with plenty of delicious sandwiches and cakes.
The park’s longest residents, Edwin and Angela Hobbiss, were asked to officially cut the ribbon on the special day. Edwin and Angela have been at the park for over 50 years.
Park owner, Bryn Jones, said: “Money had been raised by the residents to purchase the defibrillator however we were approached by Alun and Shan Jenkins, and they kindly donated their defibrillator to the park.
“It was lovely to see the park residents gather outside the office to officially launch the park defibrillator! A traditional afternoon tea was held with plenty of sandwiches and cakes.”
The defibrillator is now located in the original K6 jubilee phone box that had been purchased for the park by Gwynn and Beatrice in the early 80s and restored by Bryn.
Emily Bell, Wales Air Ambulance Regional Fundraising Co-ordinator said: “Shan and Alun have been valued supporters of Wales Air Ambulance, and it is wonderful that, following the closure of their tea rooms, their generous donation has enabled the money raised by the residents to be donated to our charity.
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