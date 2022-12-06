Ceredigion Museum presents more live music with 50 Shades of Santa Clause on Friday, 16 December and Truckstop Honeymoon on Saturday, 17 December.
50 Shades are an eight-piece band who are looking to get their audience in the festive spirit.
Truckstop Honeymoon’s music combines elements of bluegrass, music hall jazz, and straight up rock ’n’ roll. They appear as part of the Noson Allan/Night Out scheme. Both shows start at 7.30pm.
Before these, there will be a special appearance from Father Christmas. On Saturday, 10 December, see him in the magical setting of the museum where there will also be entertainment, Christmas workshops and a mince pie waiting for you.
Booking is essential. Call in to the TIC or phone 01970 612125 to book and for more information and times.