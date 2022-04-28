Drink-driver jailed and banned from road

A woman who crashed into a car at speed whilst over the drink drive limit has been jailed.

Rhianon Brown, 35, of Malmesbury, Wiltshire was driving a Range Rover Evoque when she collided head on with another car on the A496 between Barmouth and Harlech in August last year.

Shortly before 10.30pm on 25 August , police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving the Range Rover and a Toyota C-HR, which had four occupants.

The emergency services attended the scene, and the four occupants of the Toyota were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd. Two of them had sustained serious injuries.

Prior to this collision, Brown had also been involved in a separate collision involving a Ford Fiesta but had left the scene. When officers arrived her speech was slurred and they could smell alcohol on her breath.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of numerous driving offences and was taken to police custody.

Following an investigation, she was later charged with dangerous driving, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Brown appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday, 26 April, where she was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years. Before getting back behind the wheel she must pass an extended retest.

Inspector Iwan Roberts of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision could have easily resulted in a fatality. Brown’s manner of driving that night was reckless and irresponsible and showed complete disregard for the safety of other road users.

“During the investigation she tried to claim that a defect with her vehicle caused the collision, but her lies were discovered when the Range Rover’s telematics system was interrogated and proved that seconds before the collision, she was travelling at around 60mph and only began to brake two seconds prior to colliding with the Toyota.