A Barmouth man who drove without due care and attention, parked his car in a dangerous place and failed to stop after a road accident, has been banned from the road for six months and been handed an alcohol ban.
Steven Hart, of 2A, Bloc 1, Heol Llywelyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A496 in Barmouth on 6 November last year.
He also admitted failing to stop after a road accident which caused damage to another car; failing to report that accident; and leaving his vehicle in a dangerous position.
Magistrates disqualified Hart from driving for six months.
He was also ordered to abstain from alcohol for 120 days and complete rehabilitation activities.
Hart must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114.