One driver in north Wales was caught driving at 88mph in a 20mph zone, fresh figures show, as data reveals more than 11,000 offences for speeding in 20mph zones were recorded in Wales in July.
New figures from GoSafe show that in Mid and South Wales, 6,002 offences were recorded in 20mph zones in July, with the average speed recorded topping 28mph.
The highest speed recorded was 67mph.
But in North Wales, the highest speed recorded by a driver in a 20mph zone was 88mph.
North Wales recorded 5,199 offences in July, with an average speed of offences at 28.8.
The data shows that, overall, speeding offences in built-up areas fell 29 per cent for July this year compared to July 2023, with provisional data suggesting a 16 per cent drop in fatalities on Welsh roads compared to last year.
Overall data shows that people are driving slower and collision numbers are reducing.
The speeding offences recorded by GoSafe on 20mph and 30mph roads in July decreased to 14,421 compared to 20,303 in July last year.
GoSafe said: “Speeding is a major contributor to injuries and deaths on Welsh roads.
“GoSafe enforce across every speed limit to reduce collisions and keep people in communities safer.
“This includes fixed speed cameras, red light cameras, average speed cameras, and mobile enforcement cameras.
“Operation Ugain was also established in 2024 to provide roadside engagement in 20mph areas as an alternative to prosecution.
“The partnership-based approach involves three teams working across Wales to help drivers get used to the change in default speed limit.
“Combined offences on 20mph and 30mph roads - including offences witnessed by Op Ugain teams – reached 14,421 in July.
“Despite the additional engagement teams being deployed nationally, this number is 29 per cent lower than the combined offences for July 2023.
“Published speed data from Agilysis and Transport of Wales (TfW) shows that people are driving slower.
“The provisional police recorded collision data also shows that the total number of people killed or injured on Welsh roads is 16 per cent lower than in the same period of 2023.
“Whilst we need to take care when interpreting data over a short time period, it's encouraging to see a decrease in speeding offences.
“This is alongside the reduction in speed and lowest recorded figures for casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads combined, outside of the Covid pandemic.”