A driver has lost their licence for failing a roadside eye sight test.
North Wales Police stopped a vehicle in Bethel near Caernarfon in Gwynedd on Friday afternoon following concerns about the manner of driving.
“An eye sight test was done at the side of the road and unbelievably the driver failed to read a number plate at 1 metre,” an NWP Roads Police Unit spokesperson said.
“You must be able to read (with glasses or contact lenses, if necessary) a vehicle number plate from 20 metres.
“You don’t need us to tell you that not being able to see a hazard or react to a situation quickly enough can have catastrophic consequences.”
The driver’s licence was immediately revoked by the DVLA.
