A Llanbedrog man who drove with cocaine in his system has been handed a 25-month ban by magistrates.
Charles Armstrong, of 7 Cae Hendy, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped while driving a Peugeot on the A499 in Pwllheli on 29 June this year.
Laboratory testing showed that Armstrong had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Armstrong from driving for 25 months.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
Armstrong must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.