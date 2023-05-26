DRONE footage has revealed a land dolphin at the mouth of the harbour in Pwllheli.
Photographer Rhys Jones was amazed to see the likeness in an aerial picture he took over Pwllheli recently.
Rhys has taken his drone over the marina many times but this was the first time he noticed the aquatic appearance of the landscape.
The 37-year-old, who has been taking drone photos as a hobby for the past two years, said: "Once seen it it cannot be unseen.
"In all my flight time over over the Pwllheli harbour I have never noticed this as much as last night, spectacular!"
He added: "I have taken many photos of the beautiful area we live in. I have been over the marina many times but only just noticed this amazing landscape on this occasion."
The pictures have gained a lot of interest from locals on his Facebook page, Pwllheli Drone Photos.
One jokingly asked: "Was this created on porpoise?"
Another said: "Lovely shot. No it's not, it's a brilliant shot!"