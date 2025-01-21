DRONE footage has shown the demolition of a beloved Penparcau care home from above as it makes way for a housing development.
Bodlondeb is currently being demolished after the property and land was sold by Ceredigion County Council to Wales & West Housing, who plan to build affordable housing on the site.
When demolition began in December, local councillor Carl Worrall described it as 'a sad sight for the village'.
The 50-bed care home was closed by the county council in 2018 despite vociferous opposition from local residents and was put on the market with priority being given to buyers who intended to use the site for social care.
Its closure angered the community.
After failing to find a buyer, Ceredigion County Council put it back on the market with priority given to social housing use.
In a pre-planning consultation, Wales & West Housing said that it would aim to transform the site with “plans for quality, modern, energy-efficient homes that will help to meet the high demand for housing for local people of all ages in Aberystwyth.”
The scheme will see 18 homes built on the site with a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes.
A six bedroom house will also be built.
Drone footage of the site has been posted to Youtube by Sam Hulston, showing just one part of the building remains, with its iconic green roof still present for the time being.
Looking on as Bodlondeb was demolished, Cllr Worrall said in December he felt gutted because “people worked to save this building.
“It could have been kept, maybe not as a care home, but some other social centre.
“Good luck to Wales and West.
“I know we need social housing, and it will benefit families in Ceredigion, but we’ll never forget our Bodlondeb.”