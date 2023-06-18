This dramatic drone footage shows the fire brigade tackling a fire on the industrial estate in Lampeter.The fire, at a body repair business, broke out this morning.
Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Cambrian News they sent "several engines" to the scene.
The spokesperson said: "There is an incident at a body repair shop in Lampeter and we are dealing with it now."
Ross Cook took drone images and videos of the fire, and Maisie Baynham also sent an image of thick black smoke coming from the blaze. Maisie reported seeing "a massive fire this morning". See their images below, and Ross' video above.
Smoke from the fire in Lampeter (Maisie Baynham )
This dramatic image from a drone captures the scene (Ross Cook )