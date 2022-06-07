‘Droy was a shining star, always smiling, kind and wise beyond his years’

A 20-year-old man who died following a crash on Saturday has been described by as a “happy, outgoing, hardworking man who had time for everyone”.

North Wales Police said the man who died in the crash, which took place on the B4354 between Nefyn and Y Ffor just before 1.23pm on Saturday, is called Droy and came from the Nefyn area.

Paying tribute to Droy, his family said: “Droy was raised in Morfa Nefyn and schooled in the local area. Droy was a happy, outgoing hardworking man who had time for everyone. He was very well known in the local area and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always had a lovely smile on his face. He was in a happy relationship with his girlfriend who he deeply cherished and loved, who were both looking forward to their first holiday abroad together this year.

“He was devoted to all his family and would give anyone his time. He had numerous interests and hobbies which included fishing, music, seeing friends, and wild camping and walking in the local area. He was a keen cook and enjoyed trying new foods.

“Droy enjoyed travelling with his family and visited numerous countries. Whilst being with the Army Cadets he took part in numerous exercises in the countryside.

“Since leaving school he had worked in the local area in several establishments, where he has been held in high regard by both staff and customers.

“Droy was a key part of the community in Nefyn and will be remembered for his hard work behind the scenes at Y Heliwr public house, and his beaming smile behind the bar.

“He recently finished his brick laying course in Dolgellau College, where he gained numerous distinctions for his work and made some good friends.

“The family wish to thank those who have reached out to them in this difficult time. We are absolutely heartbroken, and we would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given the appropriate privacy.”

Y Heliwr also paid tribute to Droy on Facebook, saying: “There are no words to describe how the Heliwr family feels after the devastating news. Droy was such a shining star, always smiling, kind and wise beyond his years. It’s been a great pleasure getting to know him and there are no words to describe the loss we feel. Sending all our love and strength to Droy’s girlfriend, family and friends at this difficult time. The pub will be closed this week.”