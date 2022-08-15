Drug bust theatre show tours to new town

Operation Julie, the surprise hit show based upon the drug bust of the same name, will open at Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon next Wedensday, 24 August. The theatre will host the show for three performances over three consecutive nights - 24, 25 and 26 August - before moving to the Lyric Theatre in Carmarthen. Performances there take place on Wednesday 31 August and Thursday and Friday, 1 and 2 September.