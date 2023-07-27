A BARMOUTH woman has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
April Lock, of 1 Moss Bank, King Edward Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A496 at Dyffryn Ardudwy on 15 December last year.
Tests showed she had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Lock was disqualified from driving for 23 months and fined £120.
She must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £48 surcharge to fund victim services.